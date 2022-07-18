- Cavs fans have mixed reactions to team’s brand new jerseys: ‘Y’all had ONE JOB’
Cavs reveal epic set of new uniforms for 2022-23 season
- Updated: July 18, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers could very well be on the verge of a truly special campaign in the upcoming NBA season.
After several years of rebuilding in the post-LeBron James era, the Cavs seem like real contenders to make the playoffs and then some.
As if that’s not exciting enough, the team recently revealed a set of new uniforms that the Cavs will don during the 2022-23 campaign.
“The updated brand identity and logo collection was created to reflect today’s Cavs, a young and talented team defining a new era for the franchise,” the team announced. “The new look brings back the reflective, shiny, proper Cavaliers Gold that originated in the early 80’s and re-emerged in the details of the 2003-10 uniforms.”
All three uniforms have similarities to previous threads that the team has worn in recent seasons. Of course, the black uniform with the large logo right in the center seems to be heavily inspired by the jerseys that the team wore when it won the 2016 NBA Finals.
In a league that often sees teams trying out new looks to fans’ disappointment, it is great to see that the Cavs organization has found a way to keep things fresh while also remaining highly referential to the team’s past.
As the 2022 offseason rolls on and opening night gets closer and closer, excitement amongst Cavs fans is palpable. A roster full of young and talented players seems to be right on the verge of becoming one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
It should be a lot of fun watching the Cavs try to gain that reputation in their new uniforms.
