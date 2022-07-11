Skip Bayless says ‘greatest’ LeBron James he saw was in 2015 Finals: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’

Former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has a lot of haters in the world, but one could argue that his biggest hater is none other than sports pundit Skip Bayless.

For years, Bayless has practically made a living off of his absurd statements regarding James and his greatness. Though Bayless has no idea what it takes to be great in the NBA, he somehow still feels as though he has a right to question James’ accomplishments.

Recently, Bayless came forward to say that he thinks James was at his greatest in the 2015 NBA Finals. It was a rare instance in which Bayless complimented James wholeheartedly.

As Cavs fans know, the team lost the series to the Golden State Warriors. However, James’ greatness was on full display throughout the matchup.

Which is the best version of LeBron? Miami, Cleveland or LA Bron? "The greatest I ever saw LeBron was in 2015, his first year back in Cleveland against Golden State in the Finals. I've never seen anything like it." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/yLO95Nl2Va — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 11, 2022

James’ stats from the 2015 NBA Finals look like something out of a video game. In the six-game series, James averaged 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Truly, the only reason the Cavs even had a chance in that series was because of James. Sadly, the Cavs lost Kevin Love to injury earlier in the 2015 NBA Playoffs, and they lost Kyrie Irving early on in the Finals.

Many Cavs fans feel as though the team was robbed of an NBA title.

Luckily, the Cavs exacted their revenge a year later. James and the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals and won the title in epic fashion.

Though Bayless may believe James was at his best in 2015, it’s hard to argue that he didn’t accomplish his greatest feat the following year.