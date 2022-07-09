Ricky Rubio’s epic message about running it back with Cavs

The return of veteran guard Ricky Rubio to the Cleveland Cavaliers was celebrated by the team on Instagram, with Rubio offering his own statement on his motivation for the coming season.

Rubio played in just 34 games with the Cavaliers last season before suffering a season-ending injury. The Cavaliers used his expiring contract as part of a package to acquire Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers.

Despite his short time with the Cavs during the 2021-22 campaign, Rubio seemingly made a strong connection with his younger teammates. He finished the season averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Perhaps more importantly, the 31-year-old veteran served as a solid role model for players such as Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Rubio got a glimpse of what that trio of youthful talents can accomplish on the court, which might have had something to do with his decision to return to the Cavs.

In the 2021-22 campaign, the Cavaliers were seemingly headed for their first playoff berth in several seasons, but a late-season injury to Allen was costly and relegated the team to the play-in tournament. In the play-in, the Cavaliers fell to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, abruptly ending the team’s season.

Rubio’s return to the Cavs wasn’t seen as a huge surprise, given rumors about the team pursuing a reunion with him.

The Cavaliers seem to see Rubio as a player who can help the team on the court and in the locker room. The veteran is enthusiastic about coming back, which is a positive sign for the season ahead.