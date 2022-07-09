- Report: Cavs plan to have 2022 draft pick remain overseas to further develop
- Report: Richard Jefferson to officiate Summer League game between Knicks and Trail Blazers
- Skip Bayless says ‘greatest’ LeBron James he saw was in 2015 Finals: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’
- Report: Cavs believe R.J. Nembhard can turn into ‘quality’ 2-way point forward
- Video: Evan Mobley and his brother Isaiah hilariously lead Cavs in singing birthday songs to teammates
- Report: Former Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova eyeing return to NBA
- Ricky Rubio’s epic message about running it back with Cavs
- R.J. Nembhard says he sees similarities between Ochai Agbaji and Desmond Bane
- Report: Cavs want reunion with Collin Sexton, have to get ‘creative’ to sign him due to ‘limited’ financial options
- Luke Travers reveals what Matthew Dellavedova told him about Cavs organization after NBA draft
Ricky Rubio’s epic message about running it back with Cavs
- Updated: July 9, 2022
The return of veteran guard Ricky Rubio to the Cleveland Cavaliers was celebrated by the team on Instagram, with Rubio offering his own statement on his motivation for the coming season.
Rubio played in just 34 games with the Cavaliers last season before suffering a season-ending injury. The Cavaliers used his expiring contract as part of a package to acquire Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers.
Despite his short time with the Cavs during the 2021-22 campaign, Rubio seemingly made a strong connection with his younger teammates. He finished the season averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Perhaps more importantly, the 31-year-old veteran served as a solid role model for players such as Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Rubio got a glimpse of what that trio of youthful talents can accomplish on the court, which might have had something to do with his decision to return to the Cavs.
In the 2021-22 campaign, the Cavaliers were seemingly headed for their first playoff berth in several seasons, but a late-season injury to Allen was costly and relegated the team to the play-in tournament. In the play-in, the Cavaliers fell to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, abruptly ending the team’s season.
Rubio’s return to the Cavs wasn’t seen as a huge surprise, given rumors about the team pursuing a reunion with him.
The Cavaliers seem to see Rubio as a player who can help the team on the court and in the locker room. The veteran is enthusiastic about coming back, which is a positive sign for the season ahead.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login