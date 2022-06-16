Delonte West seen loitering outside 7-Eleven days after panhandling video surfaces

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West was spotted panhandling on Richmond Highway in Alexandria, Va. recently.

Delonte West spotted back in the streets. 😞 Hope he’s able to get back on his feet. 🙏pic.twitter.com/UOhU2wKpVO — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 11, 2022

The former NBA player has dealt with substance abuse and mental health issues over the years. Shortly after the video of West panhandling surfaced, he was spotted outside of a 7-Eleven this week.

West spent eight seasons in the NBA and played multiple seasons with the Cavs.

He has openly battled mental health issues, but it appeared he was getting the help he needed for a while. In 2020, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked up West and placed him in a hotel room for him to reunite with family members. He also set West up in a rehab program.

It’s unfortunate to see that West hasn’t been able to get back on his feet in his post-NBA career. NBA fans everywhere are certainly hoping that West can turn things around as he deals with these personal battles.

A first-round pick by the Celtics in the 2004 NBA Draft, West played for the Cavs from the 2007-08 season through the 2009-10 campaign. He played a solid role for Cleveland, averaging 29.7 minutes per game and starting 93 of the 150 games he appeared in for the team.

He had one of the best seasons of his career with the Cavaliers in the 2008-09 season. West averaged 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Cavs and started all 64 games he appeared in.

West last played for Cuban’s Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. During his career, West averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.