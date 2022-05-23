Report: New York Knicks have ‘always coveted’ Collin Sexton and are a team worth ‘watching’ if he tests free agency

If Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton enters the free-agent market this summer, one reported team that might be strongly interested in signing him is the New York Knicks.

Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid looked at Sexton’s pending situation and cited the Knicks as a potential destination.

“The Knicks overall are an interesting match for Sexton since, according to sources, he’s a player they’ve always coveted and is a team worth watching if he tests the waters of free agency,” wrote Dammarell.

Given Sexton’s restricted status, the Knicks’ offer sheet could simply be matched by the Cavaliers. However, if the Knicks’ enthusiasm for the talented guard is as high as reported, New York could offer him a contract that the Cavaliers might be reluctant to match.

Sexton was chosen by the Cavaliers with the eighth overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, with the Knicks immediately following by choosing Kevin Knox. After spending more than three seasons with the Knicks, Knox was dealt this past January to the Atlanta Hawks.

During his time with the Cavaliers, Sexton has shown plenty of promise that helps explain why the team placed such a high priority on drafting him. However, he’s also previously been the subject of trade talk, with some questions raised about how much the Cavs would be willing to pay to retain his services.

In addition to other debates related to his ability to mesh in the Cavaliers’ backcourt with Darius Garland, Sexton is also coming off a season-ending torn meniscus injury.

Right now, the Cavaliers would prefer to lock up Sexton before he has the opportunity to enter the free-agency market. It’s uncertain how much it would take to sign Sexton to an extension, but if he passes on the Cavs’ offer, the Knicks might end up offering him the right deal.