Cavs insider says Kevin Love increased his ‘leaguewide value’ this season

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, it was unclear what Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love’s future in the NBA looked like.

After several years of dealing with injuries and being frustrated about being on a rebuilding team, it seemed more likely than not that this season was going to be another tough one for the former All-Star.

What transpired, however, could not have been more different. Love managed to stay healthy for the lion’s share of the season and served as a fantastic veteran scorer coming off the bench. Moreover, he helped lead a talented but very young Cavs team to its best season by far since LeBron James’ departure in 2018.

Now, Love’s perceived value across the league is higher than it was one year ago, according to a recent report. The report came while discussing the Cavs’ potential interest in trading for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

“Would the Cavs want in on the speculated Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes?” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. “Start with Love for salary-matching purposes, and then identify the other outgoing components to make the package more intriguing. Same with Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris or Washington’s Bradley Beal or any number of players that will hit the rumor mill soon. Beyond that, Love increased his leaguewide value with improved production and a willingness to shift into a lesser sixth man role.”

For anyone who watched Cavs games this season, the fact that Love’s value has received a boost is no surprise. In 74 games in the regular season, Love averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in just 22.5 minutes per game. It was a major resurgence for the one-time champ and was something that all Cavs fans loved to see.

Now, it will be up to Cleveland’s front office to decide whether this summer is the time to move on from Love. Surely, he would be a great addition to any roster if he were dealt away in a trade. However, trading him away would also mean a departure of leadership, playoff experience and championship pedigree.

Whatever happens going forward, there is no doubt that any potential rumors involving Love are going to be far more positive this summer than they have been in quite some time.