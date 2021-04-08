Report: Larry Nance Jr.’s mystery illness caused ‘rapid weight loss’ and left him bedridden

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. continues to recover from a mysterious illness that first developed late last month.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com indicated that while Nance is recovering, the illness has had some debilitating effects on the veteran

“Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. is feeling better after spending the last week-plus away from the team while battling an undetermined illness that left him bedridden and caused rapid weight loss, sources tell cleveland.com,” wrote Fedor.

Fedor also indicated that the illness began on the morning of March 29, with subsequent tests unable to determine exactly what the illness was, though COVID-19 was ruled out.

Nance’s health concerns are magnified because the veteran was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a digestive illness, as a teenager.

The illness continues a frustrating season for Nance, who was out for much of February with an injury. For the 2020-21 campaign, he’s averaging 10.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.