Here’s how Cavs feel about Jarrett Allen’s chances to play in pivotal duel against Nets on Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are preparing for All-Star center Jarrett Allen to miss Tuesday’s play-in game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Allen, who is dealing with a fractured finger, has not played for the Cavs since March. According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, there is “pessimism” regarding Allen’s chances of suiting up against his former team.

“Even though the usage of his left hand and J.B. Bickerstaff’s proclamation about progress were positive signs, sources tell cleveland.com there’s pessimism surrounding Allen’s availability Tuesday night,” Fedor wrote. “Bickerstaff, a source said, is mentally preparing for Allen to be out. Another source called him playing ‘unrealistic,’ only leaving open the possibility based on Allen’s extreme competitiveness level. The Cavs are expected to practice before leaving for New York Monday afternoon.”

The Cavs would certainly love to have Allen in the lineup, but it seems like the team isn’t set on rushing him back.

Allen has been a key piece for the Cavs all season, and he had arguably the best regular season of his career during the 2021-22 campaign. The former first-round pick averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 67.7 percent from the field during the regular season.

The Cavs finished the regular season with the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they will have two chances to win one game in order to make the playoffs this season.

If Cleveland does get out of the play-in tournament, the team will certainly hope to have Allen at some point in the first round. If the 23-year-old is out, the Cavs will surely lean on Evan Mobley, Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen in the frontcourt.