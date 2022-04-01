Report: Cavs plan to sign Darius Garland to max contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are planning to sign guard Darius Garland to a max contract.

According to Cavs insider Evan Dammarell, the Cavaliers are planning to ink Garland to a max deal, which could make things tough when deciding what to do with Caris LeVert and Collin Sexton.

“Both Caris LeVert and Collin Sexton are extension eligible this summer,” Dammarell wrote. “They also have $20 million committed to Jarrett Allen and $28.9 million committed to Kevin Love. Now, I’m not one to worry about the financial responsibilities of billionaires but, trying to extend both LeVert and Sexton this summer would seriously strap the Cavaliers financially. Like LeVert and Sexton, Darius Garland is extension eligible this summer as well. Thankfully, that money won’t kick in until the following season. But, with league sources saying Garland is going to be signed to a max contract, it muddles the likelihood that both LeVert and Sexton are both signed to serious money.”

Garland is in the middle of a career year for the Cavaliers, and he is certainly deserving of a major deal. This season, the former No. 5 overall pick is averaging 21.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs have propelled themselves into the playoff conversation this season in large part because of Garland, as they are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-35 record.

Cleveland has a lot of decisions it will need to make in the near future, as it already has committed long-term money to multiple other players.

That could make it difficult for the team to keep both Sexton and LeVert for the long haul, but it’s a positive sign that Garland is clearly part of the team’s future.

The Cavs have built a solid core with Garland, Allen and rookie Evan Mobley, and they appear to be a playoff-caliber team for the 2021-22 season and beyond in the East.