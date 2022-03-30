Report: Evan Mobley set to miss at least 3 games for Cavs due to ankle injury

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will miss the team’s next three games after suffering an unfortunate ankle injury.

Cleveland's Evan Mobley will be out the next three games rehabbing his sprained left ankle, Cavs say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 30, 2022

Mobley, 20, was injured during the Cavs’ win over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

The youngster was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has been a major key to the Cavs’ success this year. He’s putting up an impressive 14.9 points, 8.3 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

Of course, Mobley’s lofty play has earned him some serious consideration to be named Rookie of the Year.

The Cavs hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 42-33 record. While they started off the season on a high note, they have been constantly hit by injuries. In fact, fellow big man Jarrett Allen has been sidelined due to injury as well.

The Cavs will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.