Report: Jarrett Allen likely to return before playoffs due to huge decision made by center

A new report from Yahoo! Sports indicates that injured Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is choosing not to undergo surgery on his fractured finger and hopes to return before the start of the postseason.

“Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will not have surgery on his fractured left middle finger, and there is optimism he could return before the end of the regular season, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Chris Haynes.

Allen fractured the finger during a March 6 game against the Toronto Raptors and his return has been uncertain. Right now, the Cavs have just 12 regular season contests remaining.

One of the key reasons why Allen’s potential return remains uncertain is because the swelling from the injury remains, with no indication when that issue will change.

The Cavaliers are battling to reach the postseason for the first time in four years, with Allen a major reason why the team has had a resurgence this year.

For the 2021-22 campaign, Allen is averaging a double-double of 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.3 blocks per contest.

The Cavaliers picked up an overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night and face a stiff challenge against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening.