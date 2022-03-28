Report: Cavs release X-ray results on Evan Mobley’s ankle injury suffered vs. Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers received a positive update on the ankle injury suffered by rookie Evan Mobley on Monday night in the team’s win over the Orlando Magic.

X-rays on Mobley’s ankle reportedly were negative. The rookie forward left the Cavs’ 107-101 victory in the second quarter with a sprained left ankle.

Prior to exiting, Mobley had tallied six points, three rebounds and one assist for the Cavs. The news of Mobley’s injury should come as a huge sigh of relief for the team, as a broken ankle would have likely ended the rookie’s season.

The Cavs are already down one star big man in Jarrett Allen, so Cleveland certainly hopes that Mobley will be able to return to the floor sooner rather than later.

Mobley was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers. He is one of the favorites to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award this season and is a major reason why the Cavs are in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

With the win over Orlando, the Cavs are just a game behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 6 spot in the East. If the season ended today, the Cavs would participate in the league’s play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed.

Injuries have hampered the Cavs in the second half of the season, as Allen, Darius Garland and others have gone down for varying periods of time.

It will be interesting to see the timetable for Mobley’s recovery, as the Cavs need him for the stretch run of the 2021-22 regular season.