Report: Dean Wade will miss several weeks with a partial meniscus tear

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with yet another tough blow.

According to a report, Dean Wade will be out for several weeks due to a partial meniscus tear in his right knee.

“Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has suffered a partial meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss several weeks, sources said,” Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote. “It’s yet another injury to a Cavaliers role player. Wade has been a key and versatile rotation piece, averaging 5.3 points and three rebounds while shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point land.”

The situation with Wade is just the latest problem for a Cavs player this season, with injuries constantly giving the team trouble. From a season-ending injury to guard Collin Sexton to Jarrett Allen’s uncertain return date, the Cavaliers are trying to get as healthy as possible for the postseason.

Wade came to the Cavaliers in July of 2019 after going undrafted. He signed a two-way deal with the team and saw action in 12 games as a rookie off the bench.

Last season, Wade played in 63 games for the Cavs and started in 19 of those contests. In the current campaign, Wade has played in 51 games, gotten 28 starts and is averaging 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

While such numbers aren’t eye-popping, Wade’s on-court contributions have helped the Cavaliers put together a turnaround season that has them angling for their first postseason berth in years.

With 11 games to go in the regular season, the Cavaliers have a 41-30 record, which gives them the sixth-best mark in the Eastern Conference. They’re just half a game behind the Chicago Bulls and remain within striking distance of multiple other teams as well.

Finishing as one of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference would give the Cavaliers home-court advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs.

For now, the Cavaliers have to focus on the present, which means gearing up a Monday contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.