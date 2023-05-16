Report: Cavs to target Naz Reid and Mason Plumlee

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to enter free agency looking for a big man to complement their lineup, with Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid reportedly one of the team’s targets.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com responded to questions from fans and answered a query about bolstering the team’s frontcourt, noting that the Cavaliers’ interest might be outweighed by the potential costs.

“The Cavs will look at veteran Mason Plumlee and 23-year-old Naz Reid,” Fedor wrote. “But the cost could be prohibitive. Dwight Powell, Thomas Bryant, Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo are other possibilities.”

Reid has played four seasons with the Timberwolves and averaged 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game over that time span.

One of the chief reasons why the Cavaliers are apparently looking at Reid to supplement the work of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley is the team’s lack of depth. Veteran Robin Lopez gave the lineup an experienced hand this season, but averaged just 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in limited time.

Other options remain projects that the Cavaliers don’t have a great deal of time to develop. While Mamadi Diakite could return, a more likely candidate to remain is Mobley’s brother Isaiah.

When it comes to other positions among pending free agents, the Cavaliers will also take a look in those respective departments. However, it seems that getting an additional big man to contribute might be a higher priority.

The Cavaliers have made great strides since 2018, which was when the franchise’s rebuilding plans began in earnest. That was the result of the departure in free agency of team legend LeBron James.

Carefully rebuilding the team has required plenty of patience along the way. Last year, the team managed to compete in the play-in tournament but ultimately fell short of the playoffs.

During last year’s offseason, the Cavaliers decided to swing big by acquiring superstar guard Donovan Mitchell. That acquisition was a costly one, but has proved to be a wise investment so far as Mitchell played a central role in helping the Cavaliers reach the playoffs this season.

Unfortunately, that time in the playoffs was short for the Cavaliers, in part because of rebounding woes. Yet, as a developing team, the Cavaliers are very likely more favorably looked upon by free agents looking for a new home.

It’s entirely possible that the Cavaliers will have to settle for a more economical option when free agency gets underway. However, for now, the apparent targets appear to be in place.