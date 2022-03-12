Video: Former Cavs guard Delonte West splashes some extremely deep shots at BIG3 tryouts

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West is in the midst of an incredible comeback story.

After struggling for years with mental health and substance abuse issues, West has managed to get clean and sober and seems to be living a much better lifestyle these days.

In fact, West is currently trying to continue his professional basketball career in the BIG3 league.

On top of that, West nailed some impressive shots during tryouts for the league.

It would be amazing for West to make a comeback to professional basketball in the BIG3, but even if he does not make the league, the simple act of trying out is a massive step for him.

For Cavs fans, it was very tough to follow heartbreaking updates as West seemingly fell further and further into the depths of addiction. He has overcome that now, however, and he will likely continue to fight to stay healthy for the rest of his life.

West entered the NBA in 2014 when he was drafted in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

He joined the Cavs during the 2007-08 season and stayed with the squad until 2010. In his NBA career, the talented guard averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game during his time with the Cavs.

Surely, fans will continue to follow along his incredible journey as he continues to return to a healthier and more productive way of life.

Only time will tell if he manages to make it into the BIG3.