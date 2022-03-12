Video: Darius Garland hilariously wipes his face all over Alex Caruso during Cavs-Bulls game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling in their big matchup against the Chicago Bulls, especially on the offensive end.

But it didn’t dampen Darius Garland’s sense of humor, as he rubbed his face on Bulls guard Alex Caruso’s jersey.

Caruso had missed most of the last several weeks due to injury. The Bulls are without star guard Zach LaVine, who has a bad left knee.

Chicago comes into tonight’s contest with the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, while Cleveland holds the sixth spot. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, getting wins against teams such as the Bulls is important for the Cavs, especially given that this crew hasn’t been to the playoffs yet.

Garland, who is in his third season, is having his best campaign yet. He came into Saturday’s tilt averaging 21.0 points and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3-point range.

The Vanderbilt University product was rewarded with his first trip to the NBA All-Star Game last month.

The Cavs have a challenging home stand coming up, as their next three games will be against the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. Cleveland will face the Bulls again on March 26 at home.

With only two games separating them from the seventh-place Toronto Raptors, it is imperative that the Cavs turn around their recent skid and start racking up wins to avoid the necessity of having to win the play-in tournament in order to make the playoffs.