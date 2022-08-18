Former Cavs big man expresses disappointment with Browns statement on Deshaun Watson

Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. expressed disappointment regarding the Cleveland Browns’ statement about the suspension and fine of their quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns’ statement quotes co-owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and mentions nothing about the uncomfortable details behind Watson’s discipline. The 11-game suspension and $5 million dollar fine was connected to more than 20 women making accusations of sexually inappropriate behavior against the quarterback.

Nance, who grew up in the Cleveland area, has long been a fan of all Cleveland sports teams, including the Browns. During his time as a member of the Cavaliers, he was keenly aware of his status as a role model off of the field.

The controversy surrounding Watson’s past behavior has been the subject of much debate in the Cleveland area ever since the Browns acquired him back in March. Some fans have been willing to either look past the allegations made by the women involved, while others have expressed anger at the team for acquiring the signal-caller.

Despite being traded away from the Cavaliers, Nance still clearly feels connected to the local community. His succinct response makes it clear that his faith in the Browns’ leadership may be open to question in the future.

Nance is currently a member of the New Orleans Pelicans and is no doubt hoping to stay in one place for a while. The Cavaliers traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal last August, with the Trail Blazers then dealing him to the Pelicans.