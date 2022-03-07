Kevin Love’s heartfelt reaction to Jarrett Allen’s untimely injury

On Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love sent some positive vibes in the direction of big man Jarrett Allen.

#Cavs Kevin Love said not knowing where things stand with Jarrett Allen's injury is tough but they're just hoping and praying things work out for the best. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 7, 2022

Kevin Love hoping for the best for Jarrett Allen, describes him as “anchor of the team.”

Still no update on injury. pic.twitter.com/gFQEZC7koz — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 7, 2022

Allen, who’s had an outstanding season with the Cavaliers, left Sunday night’s game with a left quad contusion and was later diagnosed with a fractured finger.

The team released an update on Monday, though it didn’t offer an estimate on when Allen will be able to return.

In 56 games this season, Allen has averaged 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. In addition, he’s averaged 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest.

Not having production like that in the lineup for a potentially extended period of time could be a costly blow to the Cavaliers. After their 104-96 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, the Cavs have a 37-27 record.

That record is the sixth-best mark in the Eastern Conference, with the Cavaliers currently two games behind the Chicago Bulls for the fourth-best mark. Reaching that spot or higher would give the Cavaliers home-court advantage during at least the first round of the playoffs.

During Allen’s absence, the 33-year-old Love will no doubt have to add to his current averages of 14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The Cavaliers have dropped six of their last eight games and start a difficult three-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers. The game against Indiana will be followed by matchups against the Miami Heat on Friday and Bulls on Saturday.