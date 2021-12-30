Report: Cavs in ‘serious talks’ to acquire Rajon Rondo from Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are in “serious talks” to acquire Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo.

The reported deal that Cleveland is trying to work for Rondo comes after Ricky Rubio was lost for the season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2021

Rondo, 35, has appeared in just 18 games this season for the Lakers, but he could help the Cavs who are in desperate need for depth at the point guard position.

Cleveland has lost both Rubio and Collin Sexton for the season and currently has guard Darius Garland in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

In his 18 games for the Lakers this season, Rondo is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 32.4 percent from the field.

Rondo is certainly past his prime, but the four-time All-Star would provide the Cavs with a steady veteran presence at the guard position this season.