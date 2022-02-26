Report: Wizards star set to miss clash vs. Cavs

Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis reportedly will miss Saturday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers with a bone bruise in his right knee.

Porzingis, who was traded to the Wizards at this season’s trade deadline, has yet to appear in a game for the team. He last played in an NBA game on Jan. 29, when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

This is a huge boost for the Cavs, as they are looking to get back in the win column after losing their first game after the All-Star break to the Detroit Pistons.

Health has been a major issue for Porzingis throughout his NBA career, and he’s played in just 34 games during the 2021-22 season. When he’s healthy, the 26-year-old is one of the most unique scorers in the entire league.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Porzingis has an uncanny ability to stretch the floor at his size. This season, he’s averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Wizards are facing an uphill battle for the rest of the campaign, as Bradley Beal is out for the rest of the season with a wrist injury. If Porzingis can’t return soon, it’s likely the Wizards will continue to fall in the standings.

Cleveland, who has lost three straight games, enters this contest with a 35-24 record and is currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs and Wizards are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday night.