Video: Jarrett Allen catches a body as he posterizes Nets defender
- Updated: January 22, 2021
For the second game in the row, the Cleveland Cavaliers are competing hard against the Eastern Conference’s newest title contenders, the Brooklyn Nets.
Early in the second quarter, Cavs big man Jarrett Allen made a bold statement by throwing down a big slam dunk while absorbing contact from his defender.
JARRETT ALLEN POSTER ON HIS FORMER TEAM. 😤 pic.twitter.com/CktPvXNk7k
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 23, 2021
Allen was acquired by the Cavs in the same mega deal that sent James Harden to the Nets last week.
Kevin Durant is not on the court tonight, and the Cavs are taking advantage, as they managed to take a lead in the second quarter.
Cleveland is coming off an impressive win over the Nets on Wednesday. It was the first time that Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving took the court together as teammates.
In the end though, Collin Sexton erupted for 42 points, and his clutch exploits propelled the Cavs to an impressive win in double overtime.
