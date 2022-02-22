Jarrett Allen calls Evan Mobley a ‘once in a lifetime player’

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has had a fantastic rookie season so far. He’s averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field.

He’s certainly made the Cavs organization happy after it selected him with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jarrett Allen, who starts alongside Mobley in the frontcourt, recently praised the rookie in a big way.

“Evan is a once in a lifetime player,” Allen told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst during a recent podcast episode.

Mobley has consistently received praise from his Cavs teammates and other people across the league. That’s a testament to how special the University of Southern California product is. He has had a massive impact on the Cavs in a very short period of time.

Cleveland is currently 35-23 on the season. The team is tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the third-best record in the East. The Cavs are only 2.5 games back of the top spot in the conference.

After three consecutive losing seasons, the Cavs have made a huge turnaround this season, and they have shown that they are ready to make a run in this year’s playoffs. They might be young, but they certainly seem ready for the challenge.

Mobley has been one of the team’s best players this season alongside Allen and Darius Garland. Allen and Garland were both named All-Stars, and it’s surely just a matter of time before Mobley receives the first All-Star selection of his career.

With 24 games left in his rookie campaign, Mobley is certainly hoping to finish out the regular season in a strong manner by making the playoffs with the Cavs and winning Rookie of the Year honors.