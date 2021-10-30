Western Conference scout says Evan Mobley could be MVP ‘one day soon’

The strong start to the NBA career of Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has one Western Conference scout stating that Mobley can become a future league MVP.

In addition to hyping the vast potential of Mobley, the unnamed scout also noted that Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has already compared Mobley to Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

“Heading into the 2021 Draft, we had Mobley rated as the top overall prospect and I can see why J.B. compared him to K.G. (Garnett),” said a scout for a Western Conference contender. “We had no realistic shot of drafting him but we were and continue to be so high on his upside as a player. In today’s NBA the term unicorn is overused but it honestly is applicable when it comes to Mobley. He very well could be the MVP one day soon.”

The 20-year-old Mobley was the third overall pick in July’s draft and has quickly shown why the Cavaliers made him their top pick.

In his first six games as an NBA player, Mobley has displayed all-around ability, averaging 15.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

During Friday night’s game, Mobley contributed career-high numbers for points with 23 while matching a career high with a pair of steals.

Former Cavaliers legend LeBron James raved about Mobley’s future and expressed amazement that only a few years ago, Mobley was playing against James’ son, Bronny.

Mobley has helped the Cavaliers split their first six games this season, with the team’s next contest coming on Saturday night when they face the Phoenix Suns.