Jarrett Allen on blocking Joel Embiid in the All-Star Game: ‘I couldn’t let him get me twice’

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen played in the first All-Star Game of his career on Sunday night, and he got a little revenge during the star-studded event.

Just a few days before the All-Star break commenced, the Cavs suited up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid, the perceived MVP favorite at the moment, made Allen the victim of a nasty poster dunk during the game.

The 76ers went on to win the affair 103-93.

In the All-Star Game, Allen got some revenge by blocking Embiid during the contest. After the game, Allen made it clear that he was determined to not get shown up by Embiid again.

“He dunked on me a couple of games ago, so I couldn’t let him get me twice,” Allen said. “That part was a little personal, and at the end of the game, we all were playing hard. You could just tell the intensity of the whole All-Star Game picked up, and I was just doing my job playing defense, trying to get the team some stops.”

The All-Star Game is known to be an offensive affair where players tend to loosen up a bit on defense. However, if the game is close toward the end, players also do tend to let their competitive spirits kick in. That was precisely the case on the Sunday night, as LeBron James’ and Kevin Durant’s squads battled it out until the end.

James had both Cavs All-Stars on his team. Allen ended the game with 10 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Darius Garland finished the game with 13 points and three assists.

All in all, it was a fantastic affair in Cleveland over the weekend. Surely, the fact that Allen was able to get a block on Embiid made the experience that much sweeter.