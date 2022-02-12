Rajon Rondo discloses which part of Cavs has been ‘refreshing’ for him after considering retirement

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran guard Rajon Rondo says that being around the team’s youngsters has refreshed him after considering retirement.

Rondo was acquired by the Cavaliers recently from the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team needed some depth in the backcourt.

At the time of the trade, the 35-year-old Rondo was coming off the bench for the Lakers. Averaging just 16.1 minutes per game, Rondo’s on-court contributions were modest on a veteran-heavy Lakers team.

Rondo has proven to be a solid addition to the team, averaging 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in 12 games for the Cavs.

The Cavaliers have arguably been the NBA’s biggest surprise this season, thanks to young players like Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and rookie Evan Mobley.

Bonding with Garland was easy for Rondo, considering that the younger guard expressed amazement that he was sharing the court with the veteran. Rondo quickly expressed a willingness to “go to war” with Garland.

Soon after Rondo’s arrival, the Cavaliers began to thrive. They have won 13 of their last 16 games, and Rondo has offered solid contributions along the way.

The Cavaliers have won their last four games, including two against the Indiana Pacers. Rondo has been a key contributor in both of those games.

Last Sunday, Rondo collected a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists to help lead a comeback win against the Pacers. On Friday night, he scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists as part of another victory.

Rondo has been a part of two NBA championship teams during his lengthy career. While that might be too much to expect this season for the Cavaliers, he’s clearly ready to make every effort toward that goal.