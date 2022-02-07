Report: Cavs inquired about multiple talented guards before acquiring Caris LeVert

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big splash over the weekend when they acquired talented wing Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers.

Though LeVert is going to be able to immediately come in and make a difference, a recent report indicates that the Cavs did quite a bit of work to gauge the availability of other talented guards prior to obtaining LeVert.

“The front office recently checked on Milwaukee guard Donte DiVincenzo’s availability, sources tell cleveland.com,” Chris Fedor wrote. “But the Bucks weren’t interested in helping a team they may have to see during an upcoming title defense. Cleveland executives stayed in touch with the Houston Rockets about Eric Gordon and the Orlando Magic when it came to Gary Harris and Terrence Ross. Even inquired about San Antonio guard Derrick White. Sacramento’s Buddy Hield was another.”

Even though there are some impressive names on that list, an argument can be made that LeVert is the best fit in Cleveland amongst the bunch. At 6-foot-6, LeVert has the height to defend guards and smaller forwards. He also has the speed and length to push the ball on the offensive side of the court.

Though he has dealt with some serious injury and health issues over the course of his NBA career, his talent cannot be questioned.

So far this season, LeVert is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He has a serious shot at becoming a starter and major contributor in Cleveland.

At the beginning of the campaign, the Cavs seemed like they may have been pretenders. Despite a strong start to the season, fans and experts alike expected the team to eventually gather losses and sag in the standings.

Now, with more than half of the season in the rearview mirror, it is clear that the Cavs are for real. They’re 33-21 on the year and are one game back of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Adding LeVert undoubtedly makes them a more dangerous group leading up to what appears to be an inevitable playoff run.