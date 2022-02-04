 Cleveland Cavaliers have the best odds of being LeBron James' next team - Cavaliers Nation
LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have the best odds of being LeBron James’ next team.

Chris Sheridan of MaximBet shared the odds for James’ next team while while being told James could leave the Los Angeles Lakers in order to play with his son Bronny.

Here is how MaximBet ranked the odds for the elder James’ next team.

Cleveland Cavaliers +300
Miami Heat +400
Dallas Mavericks +500
Washington Wizards +500
New Orleans Pelicans +800
San Antonio Spurs +1000
Phoenix Suns +1000
Golden State Warriors +1000
Los Angeles Clippers +1500
Chicago Bulls +1200
Atlanta Hawks +1500
Boston Celtics +2000
Philadelphia 76ers +2500
New York Knicks +5000

It is interesting that two teams the elder James has already played for, the Cavaliers and Heat, are the two top teams on the list.

If the four-time champion does choose to follow his son for his next NBA destination, it is going to depend on which team ends up drafting the younger James when he is eligible.

Right now, the younger James is a junior at Sierra Canyon School. With the way the elder James is playing this season, there’s certainly a chance he is still one of the game’s best players by the time his son is eligible to participate in the NBA.

This season, the elder James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The biggest concern for the elder James may be his health, as the Lakers superstar has missed significant time over the past two seasons with multiple injuries. However, if his body can hold up until his son makes it to the NBA, it seems like the Cavaliers could have a shot at bringing the duo to Cleveland.

