Cleveland Cavaliers have the best odds of being LeBron James’ next team

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have the best odds of being LeBron James’ next team.

Chris Sheridan of MaximBet shared the odds for James’ next team while while being told James could leave the Los Angeles Lakers in order to play with his son Bronny.

Here is how MaximBet ranked the odds for the elder James’ next team.

Cleveland Cavaliers +300

Miami Heat +400

Dallas Mavericks +500

Washington Wizards +500

New Orleans Pelicans +800

San Antonio Spurs +1000

Phoenix Suns +1000

Golden State Warriors +1000

Los Angeles Clippers +1500

Chicago Bulls +1200

Atlanta Hawks +1500

Boston Celtics +2000

Philadelphia 76ers +2500

New York Knicks +5000

It is interesting that two teams the elder James has already played for, the Cavaliers and Heat, are the two top teams on the list.

If the four-time champion does choose to follow his son for his next NBA destination, it is going to depend on which team ends up drafting the younger James when he is eligible.

Right now, the younger James is a junior at Sierra Canyon School. With the way the elder James is playing this season, there’s certainly a chance he is still one of the game’s best players by the time his son is eligible to participate in the NBA.

This season, the elder James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The biggest concern for the elder James may be his health, as the Lakers superstar has missed significant time over the past two seasons with multiple injuries. However, if his body can hold up until his son makes it to the NBA, it seems like the Cavaliers could have a shot at bringing the duo to Cleveland.