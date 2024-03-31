Richard Jefferson calls Draymond Green out for latest ejection: ‘I don’t care if you’ve won 4 championships’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has made headlines for the wrong reasons again, and former Cleveland Cavaliers champion Richard Jefferson seems exasperated with the four-time All-Star.

“You’re f—— that mad?” Jefferson said about Green. “You’re that mad four minutes into a game? … We’ve said there is something different. This isn’t competitiveness. This isn’t basketball. It’s like you are not entitled, in my opinion, to, ‘Oh, that’s a foul, and I’m just gonna argue for 10 minutes that that was a foul.’ I don’t care if you’ve won four championships. I don’t care if you’re a Defensive Player of the Year. I don’t care about that. There are 10 grown men on that court. You are not the one person that gets to do that, right?”

Green invited controversy on Wednesday night after getting himself ejected less than four minutes into the Warriors’ matchup against the Orlando Magic. He disputed some foul calls, and his heated exchange with a referee resulted in two technical fouls and an automatic ejection.

Al Horford’s sister Anna caught wind of Green’s antics and urged the veteran to retire and give up his roster spot since he plays like “someone is holding a f—— gun to his head.”

It’s also worth noting that Green went viral on social media the previous evening. During Golden State’s bout against the Miami Heat, he made a questionable move on Miami Heat guard Patty Mills but got away with just a common foul.

Draymond Green grabbed Patty Mills by the neck and pulled him to the floor 👀 pic.twitter.com/LWJw5PzW8I — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) March 26, 2024

The 34-year-old forward doesn’t appear to have learned his lesson because he was seemingly at it again when the Warriors faced off against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Things got chippy between him and Grant Williams, which almost led to the former Defensive Player of the Year kicking Williams in the groin.

It's ALWAYS chippy between these two… pic.twitter.com/FUFbN5HNov — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 30, 2024

Golden State is fortunate to have won their last three games on the road despite Green’s antics.

Some Cavs fans might remember how the Warriors immensely missed their defensive anchor in Game 5 of the 2016 Finals. He was suspended for one contest after an altercation with LeBron James, during which he struck the four-time MVP in the groin. Years later, Green reflected on the incident, saying that James may have coaxed him into doing that.

Without Green, the Warriors lost the fifth contest and ultimately lost a 3-1 series lead to give Cleveland its first title in franchise history.

It looks like the potential Hall of Famer still has some trouble when it comes to keeping himself in check, which might end up hurting the Warriors’ playoff aspirations this season.