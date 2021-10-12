Report: Cavs waive 2 players on roster ahead of preseason finale

The Cleveland Cavaliers are waiving two players ahead of the 2021-22 regular season.

#Cavs have announced that they have waived Mfiondu Kabengele and Brodric Thomas. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) October 12, 2021

Mfiondu Kabengele appeared in 16 games for the Cavs during the 2020-21 season. Over limited minutes, he posted averages of 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

He was originally a first-round pick, but his NBA career hasn’t exactly panned out so far.

As for Brodric Thomas, he also appeared in a handful of games for the Cavs in the 2020-21 campaign. Over 28 contests, he averaged 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Both players struggled to shoot the ball during their time with the team.

The Cavaliers will open their 2021-22 season next week in a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Cleveland is hoping to silence the doubters and have a successful year.