Cavs Rumors

Report: New York Knicks monitoring Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid as trade targets

Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
Donovan Mitchell
Armond Feffer-USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Knicks appear ready to pounce when it comes to potentially adding a star if a player like Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers becomes available on the trade market. They are also reportedly monitoring two others: Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post noted that the Knicks may be holding onto veteran wing Evan Fournier in order to potentially use his contract as part of a trade package for one of the aforementioned players.

“The Knicks are monitoring three targets, in particular, a source said: Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell,” wrote Bondy.

Mitchell being linked to New York is nothing new. A few months back, a report indicated that the Knicks could pursue him again in the future.

Last year, the Cavs outbid New York, getting the Utah Jazz to agree to send Mitchell to Cleveland despite some people within the Knicks organization reportedly believing it had a better package. Ultimately, Cleveland’s package of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and a plethora of draft capital got the job done.

The Knicks, however, may have given the four-time All-Star some reasons to contemplate his future in Cleveland after they eliminated his squad in the 2023 playoffs.

Even so, it’s difficult to imagine the Cavs shipping their star guard away while he’s under club control, even if things go south for them this season.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are entering the second year of their experiment with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. The last campaign saw their hopes of making some noise with the big lineup take a hit due in part to injuries.

With the keys to the franchise seemingly being handed over to rising star Anthony Edwards, Minnesota could look to retool its roster if it struggles to field a winning squad in the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign.

As for Embiid, he may be a pipe dream for the Knicks because the Philadelphia 76ers look committed to building the roster around the reigning MVP. But with James Harden drama plaguing the organization, perhaps Embiid would consider requesting a trade from the team that he has been a part of since 2014.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Orel Dizon
Orel is a freelance writer who is passionate about the NBA. He has followed the league since the late '90s and found increased interest in it in 2003 – when an 18-year-old prodigy from Akron, Ohio took the league by storm.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Donovan Mitchell
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland
5 reasons the Cavs have officially arrived as legitimate title contenders
Editorials

Cavs News

Jarrett Allen
J.B. Bickerstaff shares details on Jarrett Allen’s injury and how it will affect Cavs
Cavs News
Evan Mobley and Bam Adebayo
Report: Max Strus asked Cavs to send film of Bam Adebayo to Evan Mobley to study so they can form strong duo
Cavs News
Zhaire Smith
Zhaire Smith speaks on what he hopes to get out of Cavs tenure
Cavs News
Ty Jerome Cavs
J.B. Bickerstaff’s praise of Ty Jerome hints he could play big role for Cavs this season
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?