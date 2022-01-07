Report: Cavs looking for more playmaking despite trading for Rajon Rondo

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for more playmaking despite recently landing guard Rajon Rondo, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Cavs acquired Rondo in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, but they may not be done adding to this year’s roster.

“The Cavaliers are said to be still looking for more playmaking even after the acquisition of Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers and suddenly have Ricky Rubio’s $17 million expiring contract as a readily available trade centerpiece,” Stein wrote. “The season-ending knee tear Rubio, 31, sustained on Dec. 28 brought a sad and abrupt halt to his Cleveland renaissance.”

Losing Rubio and Collin Sexton for the season has certainly hurt the Cavs’ outlook, but the team is still 21-17 and in the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star, should help the Cavs’ backcourt for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The veteran point guard is currently averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 16.1 minutes per game this season.

Still, Rondo is way past his prime and the Cavs may want a bigger addition as they try to make the postseason for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

Stein did not mention any specific targets for Cleveland, but there will surely be plenty of names on the market as the league’s trade deadline approaches.

As long as Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley can keep Cleveland in the playoff picture, it appears the team could end up being a buyer at the deadline this season.