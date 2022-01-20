Report: NBA announces Kyrie Irving’s punishment for NSFW rant directed at Cavs fan

Kyrie Irving recently got into it with a Cleveland Cavaliers fan during a game between the Cavs and Brooklyn Nets.

“Got y’all a championship and motherf**kers still ungrateful” Kyrie to a Cavs fan heckling him. (via TT/_Willswish) pic.twitter.com/1mYFKA074m — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 18, 2022

As a result, the former Cavs star has now received a serious punishment.

Nets‘ Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan in Cleveland. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2022

Irving may have let his emotions get the better of him in that game. The Cavs won the matchup 114-107. It was not a good look for the talented, yet polarizing star.

Irving has only played in five games so far this season. He has missed the majority of the season due to his unwillingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the five games he has played, the star has averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

As for the Cavs, they are enjoying their best season in years. At 27-19, they are right in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Their win over the Nets earlier this week proved that they have what it takes to compete with the class of the conference.

The way things are shaping up, it is quite possible that Irving will have to face his former team in the postseason. Hopefully, he’ll be able to keep his emotions in check if he once again receives some taunts from the Cleveland faithful.