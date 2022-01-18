Kyrie Irving responds to heckling Cavs fan: ‘Got y’all a championship and motherf—–s still ungrateful’

Former Cleveland Cavaliers and current Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had a message for a heckling Cavs fan during the Nets’ game against the Cavs on Monday.

The fan kept talking to Irving during Cleveland’s 114-107 victory, and Irving gave a NSFW response, bringing up the title he helped bring to Cleveland in 2016.

“Got y’all a championship and motherf**kers still ungrateful” Kyrie to a Cavs fan heckling him. (via TT/_Willswish) pic.twitter.com/1mYFKA074m — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 18, 2022

Irving is a polarizing figure in the NBA and in Cleveland, as he asked for a trade from the Cavs after the team had gone to the NBA Finals in the previous season.

That led to Irving eventually ending up in Brooklyn a few seasons later, but the star guard has only played in four games this season because he has refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Due to New York’s vaccination mandate, Irving is only eligible to play road games for the Nets this season unless his vaccination status changes.

The seven-time All-Star still put up some big numbers in his return to Cleveland, as he finished Monday’s game with 27 points, seven rebounds and nine assists while shooting 12-for-23 from the field.

In the 2021-22 season, Irving is averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Nets.

Cavaliers fans may hold it against Irving for breaking up the team that won the 2016 NBA title, but the Cavs have a new roster to be excited about this season.

Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are both up-and-coming stars in the NBA, and the Cavs are one of the more surprising teams this season. Cleveland is currently 27-18 and holds the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.