Jarrett Allen’s blunt response when asked who would get his vote for the All-Star Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2021-22 NBA season, and point guard Darius Garland is a big reason why.

Garland has been pivotal in leading the Cavs to a 27-19 record and has even been getting some All-Star buzz. Cavs big man Jarrett Allen made sure to voice his support for his teammate.

“If you’re asking that you’re not watching,” Allen said when discussing who would get his vote. “Darius Garland all the way.”

It is quite fitting that Allen is the player insisting that Garland is deserving of an All-Star appearance. That’s because Allen is also getting some major All-Star buzz himself. Together, the two have helped completely turn things around in Cleveland.

So far this season, Garland is averaging 19.8 points, 8.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Garland has taken big leaps in each of his three NBA seasons, and the poise and maturity that he has shown throughout this season makes it clear that his stock will only continue to rise.

As for Allen, he has immediately proven that he’s worth the massive contract the Cavs gave him back in August. He’s averaging 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He’s the anchor of a stingy Cavs defense.

It’s been a while since two Cavs players have made it to the All-Star Game, and it would surely be nice to see at least one player make the cut this season. Only time will tell if Garland and Allen end up representing the Wine and Gold next month in the big game.

Of course, the All-Star Game this season will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. There will surely be many Cavs fans in the stands that night.