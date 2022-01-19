Darius Garland wants Cavs legacy ‘without having anything with ‘Bron to do with it’

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is hoping the team can pave their own legacy of success this postseason in the post-LeBron James era.

“Having our own legacy without having anything with ‘Bron to do with it, that would be pretty cool” – Cavs emerging star Darius Garland sits down with @Stadium to discuss his growth, franchise’s rise, Cleveland’s push for first non-LeBron playoff berth since 1998, more. pic.twitter.com/iKBgdeGnbr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2022

The time since James left the Cavaliers for a second time to join the Los Angeles Lakers had not been pretty before this season. Cleveland had been near the bottom of the league in every season after making four NBA Finals appearances in a row with James.

But, this season has been different. Cleveland has gotten off to a strong start despite season-ending injuries to Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio. Garland has been a key component in that success and has been playing great in recent weeks.

The young Cavaliers guard is averaging 19.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season and was awarded Eastern Conference Player of the Week this past week. He finished with 22 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in the team’s win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Rookie big man Evan Mobley has been as good as advertised so far this season, averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers. He is also averaging 1.7 blocks per game and has been a defensive nightmare for opposing teams alongside center Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers are 27-18 on the season and could continue to climb the standings if their strong play continues into February and March. Cleveland has won five games in a row after Monday’s win over the Nets. The team will be back in action against another top Eastern Conference team on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls.