Channing Frye would pick Anthony Edwards over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to build team around 10 times out of 10

Former Cleveland Cavaliers champion Channing Frye joined the Anthony Edwards versus Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debate.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) asked users who they would rather build their teams around between Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander, and Frye emphatically sided with the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

AnT 10/10 times and I love Shai. ANT Is that dude. #lateNightWineTweet https://t.co/QgVusv0IH8 — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) August 27, 2023

Upon checking their accolades, Gilgeous-Alexander appears to have had the better career so far, although the Oklahoma City Thunder star has two more years in the NBA on “Ant-Man.”

He made All-NBA First Team last season after averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The 25-year-old guard was efficient from the field, shooting 51.0 percent despite facing plenty of attention from opposing defenses. What would have made Gilgeous-Alexander’s 2022-23 campaign more impressive and case as a better franchise cornerstone than Edwards was a playoff appearance with him as the No. 1 option.

On the other hand, Edwards has displayed in the past two seasons that he is a force to be reckoned with once the postseason comes. He didn’t flinch against the eventual champion Denver Nuggets when his Wolves squad matched up against them in the first round last season. The 22-year-old phenom led the way for Minnesota, posting 31.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per match in five games.

So, Frye might have a valid point in choosing the University of Georgia product. Besides, the retired sharpshooter knows what kind of player it takes to lead a team into championship contention, having played alongside LeBron James with the Cavs from 2016 to 2018.

Only time will tell if Frye changes his mind, and the 2023 FIBA World Cup could provide him with reasons to stick to his first choice or change his mind.

Edwards has become Team USA’s bona fide go-to guy despite the roster featuring several other options who can fit the bill. He helped the U.S. squad defeat New Zealand in its World Cup opener, recording 14 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander is also on a mission to help his country, Canada, in the tournament. The team also has plenty of NBA players, but “SGA” is clearly the team’s leader, recording 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists against France. He then compiled 12 points, five rebounds and five assists in Canada’s win over Lebanon that saw nine different players score in double figures.