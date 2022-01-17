- Report: Cavs star Darius Garland takes home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors
Report: Cavs star Darius Garland takes home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors
- Updated: January 17, 2022
After a stellar week on the court, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
NBA Players of the Week for Week 13: Suns guard Devin Booker and Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 17, 2022
Garland, who turns 22 next week, is in his third season with the Cavaliers and has been a key part of the team’s resurgence this season.
In his four games last week, Garland led the Cavaliers to four straight wins. He’s been playing at a very high level lately.
Garland averaged 20.5 points and 12.8 assists per game throughout the week. In addition, he contributed an average of 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game, helping bolster his push for an All-Star berth.
Garland is looking to keep things rolling for the Cavs on Monday.
