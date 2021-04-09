Report: Cavs signing promising young forward to 10-day contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly signing forward Mfiondu Kabengele.

Kabengele, 23, was the No. 27 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Florida State University product’s only experience in the league has come with the Los Angeles Clippers. He has a career average of 2.0 points in 4.5 minutes per game.

The Cavs offer Kabengele an opportunity for more minutes assuming he cracks the rotation. Of course, the Cavs are in the midst of a rebuild.

Yet, they have their eye on the postseason. The team holds a 19-32 record and is the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.