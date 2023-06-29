Report: Cavs looking for shooters with size while still seeking wing upgrade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to upgrade on the wing and add shooting this offseason, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are continuing to seek a wing upgrade, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “In addition, Cleveland is seeking shooters with size.”

Scotto’s report lines up with some previous reports about Cleveland’s offseason plans.

The Cavs reportedly are eyeing Kelly Oubre Jr., Max Strus, Georges Niang this offseason, which would certainly improve the team’s wing depth.

Oubre alone is coming off a huge 2022-23 season with the Charlotte Hornets where he averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs also are reportedly looking for a “significant” upgrade in the frontcourt, and adding a shooter with size would certainly be a nice fit alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland struggled to stretch the floor in the playoffs in the 2022-23 season against the New York Knicks, relying on Cedi Osman, Danny Green, Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert as the team’s primary options on the wing.

After losing that series with the Knicks in five games, the Cavs clearly want to upgrade the roster around star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

Adding more shooting should open up the team’s offense, but the Cavs also need to find a reliable big that they can play when Allen or Mobley sits. The team may be regretting letting Kevin Love go during the 2022-23 season, especially since he’s a solid shooter from beyond the arc.

Love was bought out by Cleveland and eventually helped the Miami Heat make the NBA Finals in the 2022-23 campaign.

LeVert, who was probably the Cavs’ best option on the wing — especially in the playoffs — is a free agent this offseason.

If the Cavs can’t bring him back, they’re likely going to be very active in the wing market. The team could also consider exploring a trade for Okoro or Osman if it believes it can find a nice upgrade.

The Cavs made the playoffs in the 2022-23 season as the No. 4 seed in the East. It was the first time the team reached the playoffs since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the 2018-19 season.

If they can upgrade the roster this offseason, the Cavaliers may be able to put themselves back into title contention in the 2023-24 campaign.