- Report: Cavs looking for more playmaking despite trading for Rajon Rondo
- Report: Cavs guaranteeing Lamar Stevens’ contract for the rest of the season
- Report: Rajon Rondo likely to make Cavs debut on Friday vs. Trail Blazers
- Kevin Love offers opposite reaction of LeBron on Wizards analyst’s nasty words about Kevin Porter Jr.’s father
- Kevin Love congratulates Dirk Nowitzki on his jersey retirement with heartwarming message
- Rajon Rondo explains why he’s willing to ‘go to war’ with Darius Garland
- J.B. Bickerstaff discloses how many minutes per game Rajon Rondo will play for the Cavs
- Kyle Kuzma’s emphatic 1-word description of Darius Garland
- Report: Darius Garland clears health and safety protocols, expected to return to Cavs lineup vs. Grizzlies
- Report: Cavs provided update timetable for Isaac Okoro’s return from injury
Report: Rajon Rondo likely to make Cavs debut on Friday vs. Trail Blazers
- Updated: January 7, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo is likely to make his debut with the team on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Rondo has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is listed as probable for Friday’s contest.
#Cavs Cedi Osman and Rajon Rondo have been cleared from health and safety protocols. They are both listed as probable to play tomorrow night against the Trail Blazers.
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 6, 2022
The Cavaliers acquired Rondo in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.
With Collin Sexton (torn meniscus) and Ricky Rubio (torn ACL) both out for the season, the Cavaliers brought Rondo in to fix their depth at the guard position behind Darius Garland.
Rondo, a four-time All-Star, should help steady the Cavs’ backcourt for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. This season, the veteran point guard is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.
The 35-year-old appeared in 18 games for the Lakers this season, and he shot 32.4 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc for Los Angeles.
The Cavs really found a need for Rondo after Garland entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Cleveland was forced to play Kevin Pangos in Garland’s place. Garland has since returned to the Cavs lineup.
Cleveland has been one of the league’s biggest surprises this season, as the Cavs are 21-17 and currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Trail Blazers have not fared nearly as well, as they enter Friday’s game with a 14-23 record.
The Cavs and Blazers are scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EST on Friday night from Moda Center. It will be interesting to see how much Rondo plays in his debut for Cleveland.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login