Report: Rajon Rondo likely to make Cavs debut on Friday vs. Trail Blazers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo is likely to make his debut with the team on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rondo has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is listed as probable for Friday’s contest.

#Cavs Cedi Osman and Rajon Rondo have been cleared from health and safety protocols. They are both listed as probable to play tomorrow night against the Trail Blazers. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 6, 2022

The Cavaliers acquired Rondo in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

With Collin Sexton (torn meniscus) and Ricky Rubio (torn ACL) both out for the season, the Cavaliers brought Rondo in to fix their depth at the guard position behind Darius Garland.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star, should help steady the Cavs’ backcourt for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. This season, the veteran point guard is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.

The 35-year-old appeared in 18 games for the Lakers this season, and he shot 32.4 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc for Los Angeles.

The Cavs really found a need for Rondo after Garland entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Cleveland was forced to play Kevin Pangos in Garland’s place. Garland has since returned to the Cavs lineup.

Cleveland has been one of the league’s biggest surprises this season, as the Cavs are 21-17 and currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Trail Blazers have not fared nearly as well, as they enter Friday’s game with a 14-23 record.

The Cavs and Blazers are scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EST on Friday night from Moda Center. It will be interesting to see how much Rondo plays in his debut for Cleveland.