Jarrett Allen’s firm response to fan telling him to rejoin Nets: ‘My heart is in Cleveland’

A Brooklyn Nets fan on Twitter recently tried to convince Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen to rejoin the Nets.

While Allen admitted he has “lots of love for Brooklyn,” he made it perfectly clear that his “heart is in Cleveland.”

Lots of love for Brooklyn… But my heart is in Cleveland — Jarrett Allen (@_bigjayy_) January 1, 2022

Allen signed a monster deal with Cleveland over the summer, so barring a surprising development, Cavs fans probably don’t have to worry about the big man leaving the organization anytime soon.

Allen has been a massive part of the Cavs’ success this season. He’s evolving into one of the top young centers in the NBA.

In 29 games this season, he’s averaging 16.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He’s knocking down a whopping 70.7 percent of his shots from the field. On top of all of that, he has made a huge impact on the defensive end.

Allen is just 23, and he’s in his fifth season at the NBA level. He figures to get even better as his career continues. Cleveland is certainly hoping that he will become a superstar during his time with the organization.

Right now, Allen’s top priority is presumably to help the Cavs have a successful 2021-22 campaign. The team hasn’t exactly been dealt a fair hand as it pertains to health and injury issues, but the Cavs are still several games over .500 at 20-16.

Cleveland’s next chance at a victory will come on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs are trying to snap a three-game losing streak, and they’ll have to beat a 14-22 Pacers squad in order for that to happen.