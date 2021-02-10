Andre Drummond earns huge shout-out from Magic Johnson for ‘flying under the radar’

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is quietly having a monster season.

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson took time to shout out the veteran on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The @NBA players that are playing awesome for their team yet flying under the radar are Detroit’s Jerami Grant, Minnesota’s Malik Beasley, Sacramento’s De'Aaron Fox, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Utah’s Bojan Bogdanovic, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, and Cleveland’s Andre Drummond. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 10, 2021

Drummond, 27, is putting up a career-best 18.5 points on top of 14.2 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers acquired the big man midway through the 2019-20 campaign from the Detroit Pistons. However, the coronavirus stifled his impact on the Cavs last season.

Now, the Cavs are the playoff hunt this year. Drummond’s production and leadership have propelled the team into the playoff hunt.

The Cavs hold a 10-15 record.

However, Drummond’s time in Cleveland may be in jeopardy. Numerous teams are eyeing the two-time All-Star.