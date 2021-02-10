 Andre Drummond earns huge shout-out from Magic Johnson for 'flying under the radar' | Cavaliers Nation
Andre Drummond earns huge shout-out from Magic Johnson for ‘flying under the radar’

Andre Drummond Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is quietly having a monster season.

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson took time to shout out the veteran on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Drummond, 27, is putting up a career-best 18.5 points on top of 14.2 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers acquired the big man midway through the 2019-20 campaign from the Detroit Pistons. However, the coronavirus stifled his impact on the Cavs last season.

Now, the Cavs are the playoff hunt this year. Drummond’s production and leadership have propelled the team into the playoff hunt.

The Cavs hold a 10-15 record.

However, Drummond’s time in Cleveland may be in jeopardy. Numerous teams are eyeing the two-time All-Star.

