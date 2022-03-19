Kevin Love agrees to huge bet with Matthew Dellavedova for UCLA-Saint Mary’s game

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love agreed to a huge bet with former teammate Matthew Dellavedova for Saturday’s NCAA men’s tournament game between the University of California, Los Angeles and Saint Mary’s College.

Love played his one season of college ball at UCLA while Dellavedova spent four years at Saint Mary’s. It’s definitely nice to see each player supporting his respective alma mater in this friendly wager.

Love played for UCLA in the 2007-08 season, and he averaged 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for the Bruins. Those numbers helped Love become the No. 5 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

As for Dellavedova, he was a four-year starter for Saint Mary’s, averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He started 132 of the 136 games he appeared in for the Gaels.

Love and Dellavedova played together in the NBA for the Cavaliers for multiple seasons, and they won a title together in 2016 after the Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in epic fashion. It’s definitely cool to see that the former teammates are reuniting for this friendly wager.

The Bruins are the No. 4 seed in the East Region and defeated the University of Akron in the first round of the tournament. The Gaels are the No. 5 seed in the East, and they blew out Indiana University on Thursday in the first round.

This should make for a great matchup, and one of Love or Dellavedova will come away with bragging rights and a little money when it’s all said and done.