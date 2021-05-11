ESPN ranks Cavs dead last in NBA future power rankings

In the latest example of how disastrous the 2020-21 season has become for the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN has positioned them last among the 30 NBA teams in their future power rankings.

Bobby Marks of ESPN offered some positives in his analysis of the Cavaliers, but noted that this ranking marks the second straight year that the franchise has ranked at the bottom.

“The Cavaliers hold down the last spot in the FPR for a second consecutive year, Marks wrote. “Despite the last-place ranking, all is not lost in Cleveland. The Cavs do have a borderline All-Star in Collin Sexton, Darius Garland has had a strong sophomore season and they acquired a starter in Jarrett Allen during the season. However, Allen is a restricted free agent this offseason, and Sexton is rookie-extension-eligible. Things could get costly for a team that has been buried in the standings. There is also the Kevin Love puzzle to figure out. The former All-Star still has $60 million left on his contract and does not fit the timeline of this roster.”

The areas that dragged the Cavaliers down, according to the rankings were the overall quality of players, their particular market among other teams as well as the Cavaliers management.

One of the reasons for the Cavaliers fan base to be concerned about this ranking is because of the description of what the rankings attempt to provide. Marks and Kevin Pelton began the list by noting to readers that the prediction is aimed to look at the next three seasons of NBA basketball.

With just three games left in this season, the Cavaliers are simply looking to win a game to break their current 11-game losing streak.

The first of the Cavaliers’ final three contests will take place on Wednesday night when they host the Boston Celtics in their final home game of the season.