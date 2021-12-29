Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio’s knee injury suffered vs. Pelicans

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Ricky Rubio suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Rubio is expected to get an MRI on Wednesday, and more information will likely be available soon.

Of course, the Cavs have their fingers crossed for a good outcome. Kevin Love took to Instagram to send his best to Rubio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove)

Rubio was working on a stellar outing on Tuesday before the injury ended his night. He finished the game just one assist shy of a triple-double.

The 31-year-old racked up 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. He also added two blocks and two steals.

The Cavs have been ravaged by health and injury issues this season, and the last thing the team needs is for Rubio to go on the shelf for an extended period of time.

Rubio has appeared in 34 games this season for Cleveland. He has made eight starts. Overall, he’s averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest.

All season long, the Cavs have made it clear that they’re able to take punches and bounce back from tough situations. If Rubio ends up being sidelined for the foreseeable future, then the squad is going to have to find a way to get through another setback.

Cleveland remains one of this season’s best stories. Despite dropping Tuesday’s contest, the team is 20-14 so far in the 2021-22 campaign. That’s the fifth-best mark in the Eastern Conference.

Making the playoffs would be a remarkable accomplishment for the Cavs. If possible, they’d surely love to have Rubio along for the ride. Time will tell if that’s in the cards.