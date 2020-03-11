- Tristan Thompson Reacts to NBA Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus
- NBA Scout Describes How Much Easier Kyrie Irving’s Life Was With LeBron James
- Report: John Beilein Lands New Job Following Departure From Cavs
- Kevin Love in Disbelief Over Prospect of Not Playing in Front of Fans Due to Coronavirus
- Channing Frye Admits Playing With Kyrie Irving Was ‘Challenging at Times’
- Report: Cavs to Sign J.B. Bickerstaff to Lucrative Multi-Year Contract
- Report: Cavs Expect Darius Garland to Return During Upcoming Road Trip
- Cavs News: Tristan Thompson Out for Tuesday’s Game vs. Chicago Bulls
- Report: Cavs Player Says J.B. Bickerstaff Knows How to Talk to People, Unlike John Beilein
- Report: Cavs Player Thinks They Would Be 30-Win Team Had J.B. Bickerstaff Coached All Season
Tristan Thompson Reacts to NBA Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus
- Updated: March 11, 2020
Wednesday night’s stunning decision by the NBA to suspend the 2019-20 season led to Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson offering his thoughts on the decision.
This is crazy 😳😳😳
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) March 12, 2020
The suspension of play following Wednesday night’s games came in the wake of the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus.
As a result of Gobert’s diagnosis, the Jazz’s game at Oklahoma City on Wednesday was postponed.
Exactly how long the suspension of play lasts remains unknown, but serves as a dramatic uptick from the previous consideration of simply playing games with no fans.
Should the suspension last long enough, it’s likely that the NBA will simply begin the postseason, However, there is the ominous possibility that the issue cancels the remainder of the season, with no champion crowned.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login