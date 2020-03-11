Tristan Thompson Reacts to NBA Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus

Wednesday night’s stunning decision by the NBA to suspend the 2019-20 season led to Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson offering his thoughts on the decision.

The suspension of play following Wednesday night’s games came in the wake of the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus.

As a result of Gobert’s diagnosis, the Jazz’s game at Oklahoma City on Wednesday was postponed.

Exactly how long the suspension of play lasts remains unknown, but serves as a dramatic uptick from the previous consideration of simply playing games with no fans.

Should the suspension last long enough, it’s likely that the NBA will simply begin the postseason, However, there is the ominous possibility that the issue cancels the remainder of the season, with no champion crowned.