Report: Evan Mobley clears health and safety protocols, questionable for Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers received some great news on Tuesday, as star rookie Evan Mobley reportedly cleared health and safety protocols.

Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is scheduled to rejoin the team as soon as today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2021

Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been a key addition to a Cavaliers team that’s been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season.

In his time on the court for the Cavaliers, Mobley has delivered solid all-around numbers. He was placed in health and safety protocols on Dec. 18.

Despite Mobley’s absence, the 20-13 Cavaliers are on a hot streak. Their most recent win was a 144-99 home blowout of the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Cavaliers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Mobley is listed as questionable.

#Cavs impressive rookie forward Evan Mobley has cleared protocols and is questionable for tonight at New Orleans. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 28, 2021

He could see action in the contest. Time will tell.