Report: Evan Mobley clears health and safety protocols, questionable for Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers received some great news on Tuesday, as star rookie Evan Mobley reportedly cleared health and safety protocols.

Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been a key addition to a Cavaliers team that’s been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season.

In his time on the court for the Cavaliers, Mobley has delivered solid all-around numbers. He was placed in health and safety protocols on Dec. 18.

Despite Mobley’s absence, the 20-13 Cavaliers are on a hot streak. Their most recent win was a 144-99 home blowout of the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Cavaliers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Mobley is listed as questionable.

He could see action in the contest. Time will tell.

