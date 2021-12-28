- Darius Garland enters health and safety protocols for Cavs
Report: Evan Mobley clears health and safety protocols, questionable for Tuesday
- Updated: December 28, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers received some great news on Tuesday, as star rookie Evan Mobley reportedly cleared health and safety protocols.
Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is scheduled to rejoin the team as soon as today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2021
Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been a key addition to a Cavaliers team that’s been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season.
In his time on the court for the Cavaliers, Mobley has delivered solid all-around numbers. He was placed in health and safety protocols on Dec. 18.
Despite Mobley’s absence, the 20-13 Cavaliers are on a hot streak. Their most recent win was a 144-99 home blowout of the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
The Cavaliers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Mobley is listed as questionable.
#Cavs impressive rookie forward Evan Mobley has cleared protocols and is questionable for tonight at New Orleans.
— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 28, 2021
He could see action in the contest. Time will tell.
