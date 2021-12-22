Report: Cavs sign forward from their G League affiliate to 10-day contract

With many key players sidelined for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team has reportedly signed another player to a 10-day deal.

This time, it’s Tre Scott, who is a 25-year-old forward.

#Cavs signed forward Tre Scott to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception. That makes their third hardship exception signing. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) December 22, 2021

Scott has appeared in 10 G League games this season and started nine of them.

In those contests, he was able to post some solid numbers. He was averaging 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in the G League this season before signing this 10-day deal with the Cavs.

It remains to be seen how much action Scott will see with Cleveland, but it’s always good for a team to have an extra body available when so many players are on the shelf.

The Cavs will face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night on the road.