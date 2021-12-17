Deron Williams would have wanted to box this former NBA player before teaming up with him in Cleveland

Former NBA point guard Deron Williams talked about who he would have liked to box while he was still in the league with his pro boxing debut just a day away.

“The guy I used to get into it with was Dahntay Jones,” Williams said. “Couldn’t stand him because he always tripped me. Always played hard on D. Was one of those guys that tried to get under your skin and I would’ve said him until I played with him in Cleveland and he became my boy. I love Dahntay, but before that it was probably him.”

Williams will make his pro boxing debut on Saturday night against former NFL running back Frank Gore. He spent his early NBA career with the Utah Jazz before time with the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.

Williams finished his career in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 assists per game for the Cavaliers that season.

Jones spent two seasons with the Cavaliers from 2015 to 2017. He spent one season playing alongside Williams in Cleveland. Jones averaged 9.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game playing next to Williams in the 2016-17 season.

Williams was drafted third overall by the Jazz in 2005, with three All Star appearances and two All-NBA nods. He averaged 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game for his career.

Jones averaged 5.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for his career. He won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

Williams and Gore are part of the undercard for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight on Saturday night. Williams has a six-inch height advantage on Gore at 6-foot-3. Gore is listed at 5-foot-9 ahead of his own boxing debut.