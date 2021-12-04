Jarrett Allen flexes on rest of NBA with confident statement about recent 4-game winning streak

Jarrett Allen doesn’t think the current four-game win streak by the Cleveland Cavaliers is anything to be taken lightly.

“These weren’t easy teams,” Allen said. “These weren’t necessarily teams that are not making the playoffs. Every one of these teams are fighting for something, and we came in here, and it was really all blowouts.”

The Cavaliers won all four games by double digits, including commanding wins over the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards. Three of those wins came on the road including a 116-101 win against the Wizards on Friday night.

The current win streak snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cavaliers. Cleveland is currently 13-10 this season and sitting in sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Allen has been off to a great start with Cleveland this season, averaging 16.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Those are all career-highs for Allen.

On top of that, Allen is shooting a career-high 71.1 percent from the floor this season. Allen was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week in early November while posting 20.5 points and 16.3 rebounds per game over four games.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he’s still unsatisfied after winning the past four games, knowing there’s still a long way to go this season.

“The NBA season is a long season, and you can find pockets of success, you can find pockets of failure, but it’s how consistent you are over the 82,” Bickerstaff said.

The Cavaliers will look to extend their win streak on Sunday afternoon when the team returns to action against the Utah Jazz.